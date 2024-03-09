My Hero Academia Releases New Season 7 Trailer

My Hero Academia's return is one of the most anticipated anime moments of 2024. The seventh season will continue the final arc of the series, setting the stage for the brawl that will determine the future of Hero Society. Aiming to arrive on the small screen this May, a new trailer takes the opportunity to focus on the youngest Quirk wielders from both the light and dark sides, Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki. My Hero Academia's seventh season is sure to be one of the biggest anime seasons of the year.

When last we left the anime adaptation by Studio BONES, Deku had left behind his "dark hero" attire to rejoin his classmates at UA Academy. Unfortunately for Class 1-A, the villains have never been more powerful, even following their loss during the Paranormal Liberation War. Thanks to Shigaraki freeing All For One, along with nearly every villain that Class 1-A has encountered in the series to date, Hero Society's future has never looked darker. While the heroes are finally reunited, it might not be enough to defeat the overwhelming odds that are amassing to transform the world into a place where strength is the only thing that matters.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer

While the trailer does feature well-known footage from Studio BONES, it also slips in some new animation from the upcoming seventh season. One big moment that is being teased is Shigaraki coming face-to-face with the top hero of North America, Star And Stripe. Clearly having an affinity for All Might, the United States hero has a Quirk that might tip the scales in the heroes' favor.

My Hero Academia's seventh season will hit Japan on May 4th, but the manga is still going strong with its final arc. Many of the highly anticipated battles of the shonen series have ended, with Deku and Shigaraki continuing to vie for supremacy. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to say what the final chapter of the shonen series will be, but it's clear that the mangaka is setting the stage for a grand finale for Class 1-A.

Are you prepared for the return of Class 1-A? Who do you think will ultimately win in this fight between good and evil?