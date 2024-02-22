My Hero Academia Season 7: There Is More to Dabi's New Look Than You Think

It has been a solid wait, but it will not be long before My Hero Academia returns to the small screen. The show will bring season seven to life this May, and of course, My Hero Academia fans are keeping an eye on the horizon. Not long ago, Studio Bones began teasing what's to come for Deku, and its latest promo gives Dabi a telling makeover.

After all, we all know what Dani looks like. The scarred villain is famous for his dark hair and stitched black trench coat, but his uniform will be different in season seven. As you can see below, My Hero Academia is ready to give Dabi a pure white makeover, and this decision tells us more about the character than you might believe.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

After all, Dabi has revealed plenty about his character in the anime's past few seasons, and he is ready to embrace his true self. Dabi, who we know was born as Touya Todoroke, is ready to disavow his bloodline for all to see. As such, his white outfit in My Hero Academia season seven was made to resemble the white clothes Buddhists wear for creation ceremonies. It seems Dabi is ready to lay Touya to rest, and that's not all. Dabi in Japanese quite literally means 'cremation' in English, and his blue fire is capable of incinerating just about anything.

For some time, My Hero Academia has made it clear that the Todoroki family leans into Buddhist living. The family's home has a shrine to Touya, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has shown the Todoroki clan praying at different times. Even after leaving home, Dabi's history with Buddhism has stuck, and it helped influence his new look for My Hero Academia season seven. So when the show returns, you can expect Dabi to cremate whatever remains of Touya before the world.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can catch up with the anime easily enough. The show is streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!