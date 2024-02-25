My Hero Academia Season 7 Opening Recruits Tokyo Ghoul Artist

My Hero Academia is just months out from its return. If you did not realize, the hit superhero series will step forward with season seven this year, and all eyes are on Deku. Now, a new report has confirmed the first details about My Hero Academia's next opening, and it will be done by the artist TK.

If that name doesn't sound familiar to you, well – there is a good chance you have heard them sing. TK is responsible for one of the shonen genre's greatest openings to date, after all. When Tokyo Ghoul was brought to television, it did so with "Unravel" on hand by TK. The song has gone on to become one of the most popular anime themes in history, and now TK is turning their focus to My Hero Academia.

Of course, anime fans are excited to see what TK will perform for My Hero Academia. The show's seventh season is shaping up to be a big one even beyond its opening artist. Deku will spend the season preparing himself and his classmates for war. All For One and Shigaraki are eager to see their plans for world domination through. And with the world watching, our pros will be forced to take on Japan's villains in a do-or-die battle.

For those not caught up with My Hero Academia, it is easy to brush up on the series. The anime can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. As for the My Hero Academia manga, it is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Kohei Horikoshi's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Are you excited for season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!