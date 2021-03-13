My Hero Academia Season Five Trailer Focuses On The Heroines

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season arrives in just a few weeks, starting things off with a recap of events past as the students of Class 1-A prep themselves for a training exercise against their rivals in Class 1-B, and a new trailer has dropped focusing on the heroines of the series. With the upcoming training exercise sure to give us plenty of focus on the likes of Froppy, Uravity, Momo, and the other female heroes in training, it's clear that this exercise is going to be a big challenge for the heroes of UA Academy across the board.

Season Four had Froppy and Uravity teaming up with Midoriya and Red Riot to battle the forces of Overhaul, the Yakuza boss who was attempting to develop a drug that would erase the Quirks of the heroes that were standing in their way. With a dart striking Lemillion and Sir Nighteye dying as a result of the conflict, the second half of the fourth season was far more light-hearted, with the students of Class 1-A performing as a part of a band for the Cultural Festival. On the other side of the coin, Class 1-B was hilariously performing a play that would have definitely gotten them into copyright trouble if it was performed in the real world.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this new brief trailer that focuses on the female heroes of Class 1-A, and a few from Class 1-B, as they dive into a training exercise that is sure to push their Quirks to the limit as they attempt to continue their respective journeys into becoming professional crime fighters:

My Hero Academia Season 5 TVCM 2 feat. ED “Footprints” by The Peggiespic.twitter.com/o6UYOZ01Ub — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 13, 2021

The second half of season five, most likely, will be a stark departure from its first, with the story focusing on the nefarious adventures of Shigaraki as he attempts to amass power by continuing his reign over the League of Villains. As manga fans know, anime audiences will get the opportunity to witness the creepy villain's origins, which are far more tragic than you might think, and lay the groundwork for an even bigger conflict for the students of UA Academy on the horizon.

What do you think of this new trailer for Season Five? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.