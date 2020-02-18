My Hero Academia’s New Villains Are Unlike Any Seen Before

Overhaul. Stain. All For One. Shigaraki. If nothing else, My Hero Academia has created interesting, three dimensional villains that have plagued the heroes of the franchise since day one. With each of these villains looking to change the world for their own unique goals, a new duo of antagonists have arisen unlike anything that we’ve seen before. Gentle Criminal and La Brava aren’t looking to change society with their debut in the Cultural Festival Arc, but rather, are in it for the fame and fortune, creating what is essentially a Youtube paging documenting their crimes!

These two new villains are something of a breath of fresh air for the heroes of UA Academy, as nearly all of the villains we’ve seen so far are attempting to change the world by any means necessary. While Stain was looking to change the world by creating “true heroes”, his methods were effectively coming down to eliminating heroes that didn’t fulfill his ideal for what crime fighters should be. With the likes of Shigaraki, All For One, and Overhaul, they have been trying to create a world where heroes aren’t on top of the world, but rather pushed aside to create a world that villains would rule.

On top of their goals, Gentle and La Brava are also different in the fact that their powers are wildly different from the likes of the super powered villains that we’ve seen so far. Gentle has the ability to change the elasticity of anything that he touches, while La Brave amplifies Gentle’s strength based on how much she cares for the gentleman like criminal. While they are still dangerous, they certainly aren’t on the same level as Overhaul and All For One in terms of their final goals or their overall power levels.

The heroes of UA Academy have needed a break for some time, putting themselves through the ringer with both their deadly brawls against the Yakuza earlier this season, while also tangling with the League of Villains in season three. Regardless, Gentle and La Brava will have a big impact on the franchise, adding an additional wrinkle to the Cultural Festival Arc.

