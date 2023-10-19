My Hero Academia Shares New Stills From Upcoming OVA

It won't be long before My Hero Academia sends its next OVA live. After a special premiere at New York Comic Con, the team at Bones Inc. in Japan is ready to launch UA Battle Heroes in theaters. So of course, the crew gifted fans a new look at the special ahead of time.

As you can see below, the official page for My Hero Academia on X (Twitter) shared the new look. The stills released bring our favs of Class 1-A center stage, and Bakugo Katsuki looks rather unhinged in his shot.

After all, two of the stills released seem to follow Izuku and Bakugo in a familiar place. We can see Izuku looking down right terrifying in his ragged vigilante outfit, and he's facing Bakugo. These stills come courtesy of My Hero Academia's season six finale. Episodes 136-138 will be shown in theaters alongside this new OVA, so fans can experience Izuku vs Class 1-A on the big screen.

As for the other stills shared, well – they come straight from UA Battle Heroes. In one of the images, we can see Izuku in a blue-black robe, and he is holding some cards in hand. It seems the hero is ready to face off with Mineta and Sero as the other two can be found in the second still. The new My Hero Academia OVA will follow our Class 1-A favs as they challenge each other to card duels. So of course, fans are eager to see how the matches play out.

At this time, no word has been given on when My Hero Academia will release its new OVA outside of Japan. The special will hit theaters overseas on October 20 and air for a limited time. Hopefully, the special makes its way to streaming before long. In the meantime, you can catch up on My Hero Academia season six with help from Crunchyroll. You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below for all the details on My Hero Academia:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

