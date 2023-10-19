Anime Composer Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Underage Girl

According to new reports from Japan, a popular anime composer is now in major trouble. Yuya Saito has been arrested for allegedly attempting to photograph an underage girl. The latest reports suggest Saito was trying to take illicit photos of a junior high student on a train platform which became illegal in July 2023 following a penal code formation.

The ordeal took place in Kita on the morning of October 16. Authorities say the anime composer was trying to sneakily film up-skirt footage of an unnamed junior high student. Saito attempted to do this by hiding a mobile camera in his tote bag, but the musician was not as stealthy as he hoped. A police officer in the area noticed Saito's action and arrested him on the scene.

As for Saito, the anime composer did confess his upsetting goal. "I wanted to relieve stress. I took the train to take illicit photos," he told police.

This arrest comes roughly a year after a different anime composer was arrested on similar charges. Hidekazu Tanaka was charged for alleged sexual assault of a teenager. In May 2023, the composer also confessed to obscenity charges involving a 15-year-old. Once news of Tanaka's arrest went public, the composer's name was taken off the majority of his projects, so netizens are curious if Saito will get the same treatment.

For those unfamiliar with the composer, Saito has worked on a number of high-profile anime. The artist made a name for himself with Shugo Chara, and Saito went on to do music for KanColle, Claymore, and more.

