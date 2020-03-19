My Hero Academia Meets Pokemon in This Electrifying Crossover

The worlds of Pokemon and My Hero Academia could not be more different, but one fan of both franchises has perfectly combined both of them by taking two students from UA Academy and pairing them with pocket monsters that best accentuate their styles and aesthetics. Kaminari and Jiro are two of the most “punk” members of Class 1-A, with both the electricity wielding hero and the “Earphone Jack” hero playing off one another in both powers and personality. While the former seems to be developing a crush on the latter, their relationship would certainly be made stronger if they both shared Pokemon!

In the My Hero Academia anime, Jiro is seen as the current leader of Class 1-A in UA Academy during the Cultural Festival as she is teaching the rest of the students how to play musical instruments in order to form a band and put together a band the likes of which the world has never seen. In the manga however, things are vastly different and much deadlier as both Kaminari and Jiro are enlisted in the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front, with their lives being on the line. With Kaminari exhibiting a definitive crush on Jiro, we’re crossing our fingers that both are able to survive what may be the scariest battle they’ve ever had to face!

Reddit Artist YYUxin shared this crossover fan art that imagines what it would look like if two of UA Academy’s brightest stars had partnered up with two of the most unique pocket monsters that have ever existed in the history of the Pokemon franchise:

Jolteon is easily one of the most popular electric type pocket monsters and while Crobat may not be the most popular Pokemon that has existed, it still managed to make a name for itself in Generation 2 when it first hit the scene. While Jolteon isn’t quite on the same level on what is the most popular Pokemon in Pikachu, the evolution of Eevee still appears in the franchise time and time again thanks to the popularity of its first form. Jolteon certainly isn’t as cute as Eevee, but it’s electric power makes it a great addition into any trainers’ roster.

What do you think of this union between My Hero Academia and Pokemon? What Class 1-A students best match with which Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!