My Hero Academia Shares Results of 2022 Popularity Poll

My Hero Academia has been around for years now, and it has plenty of fan favorites at this point. From Izuku to All Might, the shonen has lots of heroes to stan, and that is not even including its villains. Of course, the series has polled fans about their favorites time and again. And now, the franchise just released the results for its final poll of 2022.

The update comes from Shueisha as Weekly Shonen Jump posted the poll's results over the weekend. It was there the manga's eighth overall poll was revealed. As it turns out, My Hero Academia fans are keeping consistent with their top votes, so yes – Bakugo Natsuki took the number one spot once more.

Want to see the results for yourself? You can check out the top 20 picks below:

1. Bakugou

2. Midoriya

3. Shoto

4. Endeavor

5. Iida

6. Kaminari

7. Aizawa

8. Hawks

9. Kirishima

10. Uraraka

11. Dabi

12. Shigaraki

13. Mirio

14. Sero

15. Rody

16. Tamaki

17. Present Mic

18. Shinsou

19. Jirou

20. All Might

As you can see, this list features a ton of heroes, and a good few come from U.A. High School. There are a few villains listed as well with Dabi ranking the highest. Shigaraki is listed as well, so the League is represented even in a small way. The results also include some lesser-seen characters like Rody from My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. And when we compare these results to the series' last poll, you can find some striking similarities.

For one, the seventh poll ranked its top three picks in the same order, but Kirishima took fourth place here as opposed to Endeavor. The previous poll also highlighted heroes like Momo, Jiro, and Shindo of all people. These three did not make it into the latest My Hero Academia poll, sadly. They were usurped by others like Tamaki and Mirio.

Clearly, the leads of My Hero Academia are as popular as ever, and they have a lot to do in the coming year. The manga is in its final act, but the war between heroes and villains rages on. Endeavor is facing down his son these days while Shigaraki and Kurogiri take on Izuku's squad at U.A. High School. So if you are ready for this big battle to continue, 2023 will have just what you need.

