Did My Hero Academia Just Reveal the Truth Behind the Singularity?

My Hero Academia's mythos is surprisingly rich. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has deftly added more and more brushstrokes of backstory to his world of quirk powers, heroes, and villains, while never really tipping the hat on the larger mysteries taking shape in the story. Well, as the My Hero Academia manga's "Paranormal Liberation War" arc unfolds, there's been one deep-simmering part of the storyline that's suddenly bubbling up to the surface: the Quirk Singularity Theory. Now we have learned that the true origins of My Hero Academia's doomsday theory, and it suggests the Quirk Singularity Theory may have been playing out in front of our eyes, this whole time!

Warning - My Hero Academia Manga SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapters of the My Hero Academia have seen the Pro Heroes capture All For One's longtime disciple, Dr. Ujiko. The mad scientist has turned out to be a treasure trove of secrets, revealing everything from All For One steals quirks, to how the villain has survived so long. As it turns out, Ujiko (aka Dr. Garaki) was the man who first proposed the "Paranormal Singularity Theory", which predicted that after enough generations, superpowers (or "quirks") would intensify exponentially, until they became too powerful for people to control, and end up consuming the world.

But here's the thing: My Hero Academia's war arc has also revealed some substantial changes to the powers of both Izuki Midoriya and his rival Tomura Shigaraki. Izuku has seen his bond with the One For All power go even deeper than All Might, unlocking an entire array of new powers, courtesy of past users. Meanwhile, Ujiko has broken the restraints All For One placed on Tomura Shigaraki's mind and powers - including the original All For One quirk, which Shigaraki has apparently been carrying for quite some time. Now Shigaraki is fully awakened (no more hands), and his powers have been boosted to an ominous degree. But just as the villains' leader is coming into his power, Izuku's One For All power seems to be coming out, in kind.

What's happening with Deku and Shigaraki isn't just the next generation of the All Might / All For One rivalry taking shape. My Hero Academia has been stressing that both boys are on the verge of major power upgrades, and the levels of power their battle would unleash are on a whole other scale than their predecessors. This could very well be the flash-point in quirk evolution - two powerhouses wielding multiple quirks - that breaks the society of My Hero Academia. Because no matter who emerges as the winner, knowledge that quirks can become Omega-level threats will change everything.

My Hero Academia has finished airing season 4 of the anime on Hulu and Funimation. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.