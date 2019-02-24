‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Encounter’

My Hero Academia‘s second season is coming to a close on Toonami, so now it’s time to wrap up the first semester and gear up for the Summer. Or in our case, Season 3 of the series.

Shigaraki wants nothing to do with the two new villains who want to joi the League of Villains. One of which is a school girl, Himiko Toga, who’s wanted for a string of murders in which the victims all bled out. The second, Dabi, is fond of the Hero Killer Stain’s mission and wonders if the League of Villains is as committed to it. Shigaraki instantly is combative and attacks the two of them, they both counter, but before they can clash Kurogiri warps their attacks to different angles. He says Shigaraki must use these recruits along with Stain’s ideology to build the League of Villains. Kurogiri says this immaturity is due to the two major losses he took against All Might and the Hero Killer. Ashido, Kaminari, Kirishima, Sato, and Sero (as he failed the final since he was knocked out) are worried about not going to the training camp since they failed their final exams. But Aizawa confirms that everyone is going since no one bombed the written exam. He says each of the heroes left an opening for their win to really monitor their teamwork. Those who failed will be taking extra lessons during the training camp (for a week). They wall want to prepare by buying the things they need, and decide to hang out together on their day off from school. They each split up in the shopping center, and Midoriya’s left with Uraraka. Uraraka runs away from Midoriya after remembering how Aoyama pestered her about liking him. Midoriya’s approached by a mysterious figure, who wraps his arm around him. It’s revealed to be Shigaraki, who grips his hand (with one finger raised) on Midoriya’s neck. A flashback reveals that Shigaraki is conflicted over his potential lack of conviction. Stain’s words have definitely gotten to him, and wonders why Stain has sympathizers and can’t quite figure out what the difference is between the two of them are. In the present, Shigaraki tells Midoriya to calm down and look as if they’re having a conversation. If all five fingers touch Midoriya’s neck, Midoriya will turn to dust. Shigaraki doesn’t mind the fact that the heroes will come because he’s just willing to wreak as much havoc as he wants to should Midoriya fight back. It’s here that Midoriya gives in. Shigaraki tells Midoriya that Stain is not with the League, and is angry how Stain upstaged all of his big public attacks. He can’t wrap his head around what makes him so special, and asks Midoriya what he thinks. Uraraka feels bad about leaving him behind, and is pretty nervous about talking to him because she potentially likes him. Midoriya says he doesn’t understand Shigaraki’s goals, he doesn’t agree with Stain but can understand where he’s coming from. They’re both inspired by All Might. He doesn’t destroy things just because it’s fun, and holds true to his beliefs despite it all coming crashing down. Shigaraki finally gets it and realizes the problem is All Might. He says All Might are why the people feel so safe because All Might is around, and thanks Midoriya for his help. He will use Stain’s convictions to create a better League. Uraraka soon appears and nervously asks Shigaraki to let him go. He does, but Midoriya asks what All For One is after. Shigaraki says he doesn’t know, but the next time they meet he’ll likely have to kill him. Midoriya later tells Detective Tsukauchi everything he can about their encounter, and Tsukauchi compliments the fact that Midoriya was able to remain calm and keep others from getting hurt. But now they know their goal is to take out All Might. Midoriya asks if All Might ever has times where he can’t save everyone. All Might responds that he does, and that someone can be calling out for his help at the moment and he wouldn’t even know. He’s a human who can’t be everywhere at once, but the Symbol of Justice stands tall in everyone’s hearts. Tsukauchi says there’s a strong possibility Shigaraki will target another student in the future, and suggests All Might should quite U.A. The two of them ready themselves for one more fight against All For One. The first semester has ended, and Summer is about to begin. In a shadowy room, All For One prepares to give Shigaraki advice as he’s grooming him to be his successor. The League of Villains is beginning to grow under Shigaraki’s new conviction.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

