‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Everyone’s Internships’

Now that the dust has settled from Hero Killer Stain’s attacks on My Hero Academia, the series is ready to get back to the status quo on Toonami. But first, it’s time to check on how the other students are wrapping up their internships.

How does Tsuyu, or referred to with her proper hero name Froppy, do in her internship? Read on to find out what happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Two days after the attack on Hosu, Midoriya’s still in the hospital. The official Hero Killer story has Endeavor solving the problem all on his own, leaving Midoriya, Todoroki, and Iida free and clear. Iida heads home due to his injury, Todoroki goes back to his internship (to see how ashamed Endeavor must be after his son stopped the Hero Killer), and Midoriya wonders how everyone else is doing during their Internships. Best Jeanist and Bakugo are on patrol, but he’s worried that villains will be inspired by Stain. He says they go on patrol to give people peace of mind with their presence. Bakugo’s rough demeanor isn’t fit for that at all as he scares some nearby kids. Uraraka works with Gunhead to disarm someone attacking with a knife, while Kirishima, Jiro, Yaoyorozu, all make strides in their internships as well. Jiro even helps save some hostages. Tsuyu’s Internship places her on a boat with a ship captain hero, the Sea Rescue Hero Selkie. Selkie’s a pro-hero with a seal quirk who’s attempts at being cute are only met with laughs. Though Tsuyu thinks he’s adorable. His sidekick, Sirius, has bonded a bit with her as well. An emergency soon breaks out and they head out to the sea. Criminals have stolen cargo from an important ship, and Selkie and the others are working to deliver them to the coast guard. Selkie dives into the ocean to search, and they eventually find the criminals’ ship. They move to engage, but Selkie soon gets tricked and trapped within the bowels of the ship. Tsuyu is worried about the captain, but Sirius tells her to have faith in the captain, and the fact there’s an importance to following orders. They soon find a second ship, but Sirius and Tsuyu encounter an octopus quirk villain. He quickly wraps Sirius in his tentacles, and tells Tsuyu to tell the others that they couldn’t find the criminals. But she gives away his location because she trusts Selkie would arrive. He does, and defeats the villain soon after arriving. Through all of this, Tsuyu realizes what’s important in becoming a hero and it’ll help her journey to becoming a pro. Selkie goes as far as staking his name on the fact that she’ll be a great hero someday.

