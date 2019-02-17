‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Katsuki Bakugo: Origin’

My Hero Academia is rounding out its second season run on Toonami, and that means the most anticipated battle of the final exams has finally arrived as Midoriya and Bakugo have to team up against All Might.

Can Bakugo and Midoriya work together long enough to pass the exam? Read on to catch up with My Hero Academia‘s latest episode on Toonami!

Midoriya and Bakugo await the start of their exam, and Bakugo’s is frustrated as he remembers how much Midoriya has grown over the past few weeks. He wants to prove that he’s better. Midoriya tries to talk to him so that they can form some kind of plan. He thinks it’s impossible to beat All Might in a fight, but Bakugo wants to fight him. Bakugo then punches Midoriya for trying to suggest that Bakugo can’t win in a fight against All Might, and it’s then All Might winds up and blasts a huge gust of wind at the two, demolishing the city area around them. All Might says they need to come at him with everything as he’s a villain now. He flies toward them, and Bakugo hits him with a stun grenade and blasts him with his explosions up close. But All Might takes down Bakugo easily. He dashes behind Midoriya, and asks if Midoriya’s really going to leave his teammate. Midoriya tries to run, but Bakugo collides with him in mid-air. Bakugo wants to win, and says that’s what it means to be a hero. All Might then pins Midoriya down with a broken fence, and punches Bakugo in the gut. Midoriya remembers hanging out with Bakugo as a kid, and how much Bakugo idolized All Might when they were young as well. Midoriya has always envied Bakugo’s passion for victory. All Might tries to talk Bakugo down from being so frustrated with Midoriya’s growth, and argues that it’s because Midoriya started out from zero. His growth is simply going to be faster because they are at different stages. Bakugo refuses to listen however, and All Might gets serious. He goes in for a punch, but Midoriya manages to leap in and punch him before All Might does. Midoriya tries to carry Bakugo away, and is angry because Bakugo wanted to give up. He tells him that he’s admired Bakugo for his heroic drive for victory, and although he’s still frustrated Bakugo admits that All Might won’t be stopped by anything less than a full-power attack. Bakugo hates the idea of working with Midoriya, and after distracting All Might, Midoriya jumps in wearing one of Bakugo’s gauntlets. He then unleashes an explosion at point blank range in order to put some distance between them and All Might. All Might compliments their plan that combined both fighting and running, but notes they lose all sense when they have to work together. The two can’t interact normally thanks to the built up feelings between them, and All Might believes this test was the first step toward recovery for the two of them. But, All Might then vows to school them. Bakugo and Midoriya dash toward the escape gate, but All Might catches up to them quickly. He breaks both of Bakugo’s gauntlets and hits Midoriya and Bakugo pretty hard. Bakugo realizes that All Might is the most “unstoppable force in the world” and is close to giving up. But when All Might taunts the two, Bakugo catches him by surprise with an explosion. Bakugo throws Midoriya toward the escape gate, but All Might catches up with him and knocks him out of the air. Bakugo then unleashes a full power explosion on him in mid-air, and tries to get Midoriya to run but his back is broken. Though Bakugo’s hurting his arms by unleashing full power explosions as well. Midoriya knows that All Might’s focus on him with leave openings for Bakugo, and All Might tries to take him down. Bakugo refuses to lose to All Might and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. Even hurting himself. It’s then Midoriya unleashes a full Smash on All Might and grabs Bakugo. All Might notes that Midoriya can’t help but save people, and nothing stops him in these cases. Midoriya and Bakugo make it through the escape gate, and they pass their exam. All Might’s proud of both of their growth, and can’t wait to see how much stronger they’ll become. Shigaraki meets with two potential villains to join his League of Villains, a young girl and a strange man with damaged skin. Midoriya’s narration notes that the villains are getting stronger.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

