My Hero Academia Teams Up with Sanrio for Hello Kitty Collaboration

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has increased in popularity and reach in the last couple of years, so the series is starting to branch out into all kinds of great merchandise. And now the series is having a major crossover with a merchandising giant as Toho Animation and Sanrio have announced an official collaborative campaign bringing together My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty and Friends.

The finer details of the campaign have been announced to come on June 17th, but fans in Japan can currently pre-order goods based on the new collaborative illustrations that display My Hero Academia’s young heroes in an adorable new way. Check out the teaser visual for the collaboration project below!

The collaboration will feature special goods with art drawn by the artists at Sanrio. These depict special crossovers pairing the characters of My Hero Academia with Hello Kitty‘s various brands, and they result in some wonderful duos. Among the team ups are Izuku Midoriya and Pochacco, Katsuki Bakugo and Bad Badtz-Maru (who are both lighting sparklers), Ochaco Uraraka and My Melody, Tenya Iida and Cinnamoroll, Shoto Todoroki and Tuxedo Sam, Tsuyu Asui and Kero Kero Keroppi, Eijiro Kirishima and Tiran the Dinosaur (from We Are Dinosaurs), Shota Aizawa and Chococat, and All Might and Hello Kitty.

The most adorable part of these new illustrations are how the Sanrio characters balance out the quirks of the My Hero Academia characters. Along with Bad Badtz-Maru using fireworks to match Bakugo’s explosions, My Melody floats on a balloon for Uraraka’s floating power, Cinnamoroll rides on a skateboard to keep up with Iida’s speed, Tuxedo Sam holds both a hot coffee and cold popsicle, and Chococat is wearing Aizawa’s scarf.

Needless to say, this is an adorable crossover for both brands and this line of goods will most likely be highly popular in Japan. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.