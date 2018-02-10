‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Reveals New Character Designs

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a great 2018. With both a movie and a third season hitting later this year, along with its already popular manga run, fans can’t wait to see the results of all of these efforts.

The third season introduces a group of new key characters, The Pussycats, and they’ll look just as good as they do in the manga.

The Pussycats are a group of four heroes with expertise in handling mountain rescue who Aizawa recruits to help teach Class 1-A more about their quirks. These four heroes are Mandalay (voiced by Chisa Suganuma), Ragdoll (voiced by Meiko Kawasaki), Tiger (voiced by Shinnosuke Ogami), and Pixiebob (voiced by Serina Machiyama).

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7181] You can check out all of these at the gallery, along with the fifth new key character, Kota Izumi (voiced by Michiru Yamazaki). He’s a young boy who doesn’t believe in heroes, and will play a big part in the School Trip arc, the arc being adapted for the third season) in the series.

The “School Trip” arc follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.