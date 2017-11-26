‘My Hero Academia’ Releases Season 3 Poster

If you're counting down the days until My Hero Academia drops its new season, then you have a bit of waiting to go. The anime confirmed it will return next April, but Izuku isn't letting his fans down just yet. After all, Bones Inc. did just drop its official poster for My Hero Academia's third season.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when the full poster for My Hero Academia's comeback was shared. The image, which can be seen below, is a cleaner version of the new season's key visual which was released last week. The image shoes Izuku leaping forward in his classic green uniform as he clenches one fist.

To the hero's side, fans can see there is another U-A student charging ahead. Bakugo is seen shouting as he leans into a a jump, and the heroes-in-training are joined by All Might himself in the back. The costumed hero is a bit further ahead of his students, so the poster sadly cuts off All Might's upper-half.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Key Visual airing in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/d15BS6zxk3 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 26, 2017

The poster also confirms a telling bit of information about the new season. My Hero Academia will air its third season on YTV every Saturday in Japan at 5:30 p.m. local time. The season's time-slot is the same one its previous season had, and anime fans know there is something special about the spot.

To date, any anime series that has aired in that YTV spot has had at least 2 cours. My Hero Academia kept the trend up with season two, and it seems the show will not slack when it returns. Fans expected the anime to have 20+ episodes in its third season, and this time-slot confirmation only adds fuel to that speculation.

When the anime does return, My Hero Academia will pick up with its 'School Trip' arc. The story will follow U.A. Class 1-A as they go on a summer training trip once their first semester at school comes to a close. The students will be brought to the Forest of Magic Beasts where they must hone their powers under the supervisions of Aizawa and pro-heroes The Pussycats. However, the League of Villains are still moving forward with its mission, and Izuku will find himself pitted against the baddies when they come to kidnap one of his classmates.

For those who aren't familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn't have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world's leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy's world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

