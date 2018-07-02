‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Poster Teases Izuku’s New Costume

The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime released a new poster for the next phase of Season 3, which will have the U.A. Academy students fighting for their Provisional Hero Licenses.

Along with teasing a few new faces, the first look at the Hero License Exams also tease a new hero outfit for Midoriya.

Fans are aware that Midoriya’s current outfit was produced by his mother, so it’s considerably less fashion forward and high tech compared to his fellow classmates. Notable differences here include his new arm and leg gauntlets. This is important to note given how in the preview for the next episode sees Midoriyaneeding to develop a new ultimate move.

Someone like Midoriya wouldn’t make major changes to his hero costume without good cause, so it stands to reason that these changes are more important than fans would think at first. Midoriya’s going to need to utilize every trick in his disposal in order to pass the upcoming exams as Class 1-A will soon find themselves in a major battle royale to test their skills.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.