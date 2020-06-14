My Hero Academia Releasing Two New Dubbed Episodes Today

✖

My Hero Academia has been busy at Funimation despite its most recent season ending already. The company has been hard at work dubbing the fourth season for fans who are waiting to finish the up the release. And thanks to a brand-new announcement, it turns out My Hero Academia is releasing more dubbed episodes today than previously planned.

The information went live recently when Funimation updated its SimulDubs schedule. It was there fans learned My Hero Academia episodes 87 and 88 will be released today rather than just the first.

"What's better than one new My Hero Academia dub episode? Two," Funimation teased fans on Twitter. "Finish up season 4 when episode 87 AND 88 launch."

What's better than one new My Hero Academia dub episode? Two! Finish up season 4 when episode 87 AND 88 launch tomorrow! 🙌 More details: https://t.co/irK60iBcvl pic.twitter.com/AOEks3pxSw — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 13, 2020

According to the new schedule at Funimation, episode 87 will be released on June 14 (which is today) at 11:00 am CST. It will be joined by episode 88, so fans can watch more of the Pro Hero Charts arc in the sweet, sweet dub they have come to cherish. These episodes promise to introduce some key players to the anime, but fans will want to pay special attention to Hawks and Mirko.

After these episodes, My Hero Academia has a bit more to explore in season four, so Funimation will be staying busy. In the meantime, you can catch up on old episodes on Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and more. Toonami is also airing the dubbed edition of season four, so fans are hoping these new dubbed episodes will join the late-night program next week.

Will be you checking out these new My Hero Academia episodes in a bit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.