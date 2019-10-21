My Hero Academia Shares What Todoroki and Bakugo are Up to

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode has officially kicked off the major arc for the fourth season as Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A have begun their first work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. This normally wouldn’t be the case given that they’re all first years, but All Might’s retirement has shaken up the process. So now first years can participate in these work studies under strict conditions…except for two major exceptions. Because they failed to get their licenses during the exam, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki will be on a much different journey than their classmates.

Episode 65 of the series revealed what Bakugo and Todoroki will be up to while Midoriya and the others move on without them. It turns out they’ll be taking special provisional license training courses outside of school hours in the hopes that they’ll be able to retake the exam in a few months.

The Hero License Exam arc ended with the bombshell that both Bakugo and Todoroki had failed to get their licenses last season, but it was revealed that the government instead wants to give potential heroes second chances to earn their licenses at a later date. Without All Might serving as a Symbol of Peace, and with the absence of All For One kicking the criminal world into high gear, young heroes won’t be turned away as the government will need all the hero help it can get.

As Todoroki reveals in the episode, Bakugo has still been given the chance to earn his license despite having that huge fight with Midoriya last season. It’s probably for all of the reasons listed above, but Bakugo and Todoroki know that they will have to work that much harder in order to catch up to their classmates.

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, the voice behind Bakugo, Clifford Chapin, teased that Bakugo would be going through something like this, “I wanna see him get the license. I’m really hoping we get to see that and that he works through it. I just wanna see all those steps. I feel like Bakugo, where Deku is rising in confidence, Bakugo is rising in, I feel like humility. He has to come to terms with these things. I don’t think it’s changing his determination, but I’m so eager to see where he grows from here. He’s grown so much already. And, yeah, I mean it was a rough season, he got kidnapped, and then he had that big fight.”

