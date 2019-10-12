My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere Reveals Ominous Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s much anticipated fourth season has finally debuted, and while there were a few hiccups for its original broadcast debut in Japan due to terrible weather, fans around the world are now starting to get back into the groove with the series. This is the case with the fourth season as well since the premiere episode is actually a slower episode that warms fans up for the full brunt of the Shie Hassakai arc to come. But the pieces are starting to come together, especially with the end of the premiere featuring an ominous post-credits scene.

As Episode 64 of the series comes to an end, and before the preview for the next episode, fans can see how the mysterious new villain Overhaul is heading over to meet with the League of Villains. This is a step back from the Season 3 finale, however.

The post-credits scene sees Twice driving Overhaul along on a dark highway as Midoriya’s narration notes that the restlessness left in society following All Might’s retirement will “eventually become reality and become even greater.” This teases that Overhaul will be making his first move with the next episode of the series, and this is something fans are definitely looking forward to seeing.

But this was also the cliffhanger fans were left on with the third season of the series. The final episode left fans on a cliffhanger that saw Overhaul already standing in front of Shigaraki, and there’s been a wonder of just how the two will, or will not, get along. But for fans curious to see what’s next without waiting for the anime’s next episode, Viz Media is actually offering free chapters covering the entirety of the Shie Hassakai arc for a limited time.

With My Hero Academia officially making its comeback, the anime is now rolling toward and even bigger future! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.