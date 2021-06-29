My Hero Academia Sees Hawks Deliver Terrifying Secret Message

✖

The Joint Training Exercise Arc might have seen some intense battles between the students of Class 1-A and 1-B near the halls of UA Academy, but it seems as if the true danger is making its way into My Hero Academia as Hawks discovers a terrifying revelation thanks to his undercover work. With the Endeavor Agency Arc focusing on Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki joining the agency of the current number one hero, Endeavor, the world outside of UA Academy is beginning to open up as a villainous new collective is inching its way toward their goal for hero society.

Before the Meta Liberation Army enters the battlefield to change hero society to their whims, Endeavor and the young heroes who are working beneath him battled against a strange threat in the Servant of the Stars. A wizard-like villain whose Quirk granted him the ability to master any glass around him, the number one hero and his pupils were able to take down the Star Servant and deliver him to the authorities. With Hawks lending a hand to Endeavor and company, the number two hero has the perfect opportunity to deliver a terrifying message to Endeavor, hidden in the pages of the book known as the Meta Liberation War.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The book itself was acquired by Hawks thanks to his undercover mission, attempting to gain entry into the ranks of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains, with the winged wonder discovering that not only is the MLA planning to attack hero society in four months, but also has over one hundred thousand members at their beck and call. With Endeavor realizing the upcoming assault in the final moments of the episode, it's clear that the number one hero and the heroes of UA Academy have an insane battle ahead of them.

Many fans were startled when it was revealed that the Endeavor Agency Arc and My Villain Academia were switching places in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, but it's clear that the series has a plan in place when it comes to its overall story.

What did you think of Hawks' terrifying reveal? Do you think the Three Musketeers of Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo will improve enough for what's coming in season six? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.