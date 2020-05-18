My Hero Academia Season 5 Begins Recording with COVID-19 Countermeasures

✖

My Hero Academia closed shop on season four not too long ago, but work is already getting underway on season five. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the kids at U.A. Academy are determined to meet up with fans as scheduled this year, and the sound director of season five has updated My Hero Academia fans to let them know production is going.

Over on Twitter, Masafumi Mima shared the good news with everyone. The sound director, who has worked on My Hero Academia for over 80 episodes, wanted to share something hopeful with fans amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. It was there Mima posted a photo of a cast member recording for My Hero Academia, and they are doing so with social distancing in mind.

"Here's an actor reading from their script for some recording work while cooperating with coronavirus countermeasures. He told me something powerful, saying, "If this is the case, we can work together,"" the director shared.

As you can see in the photo above, the recording studio for My Hero Academia really went beyond to make recording safe. When it comes to contracting COVID-19, health organizations warn that crowded and poorly circulated areas are the most dangerous places to be. Recording studios are such a place as they must be soundproof, and Japanese casts often record dialogue for episodes together. This checks all the bad boxes for a pandemic, so My Hero Academia's studio has installed barriers between recording stands.

Not only will this protect the cast but it will ensure My Hero Academia can debut on time. While there is no word on how animation for season five is faring amidst the pandemic, it seems recording is moving along nicely. So here's to hoping Izuku and All Might can help cheer fans up before long with more season updates!

What are you most excited to see in this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.