My Hero Academia Universe Includes Both Marvel and DC Heroes

✖

Plenty of fans of both the My Hero Academia universe, and comic books from Marvel and DC, have taken the characters from all super hero stories and smashed them together through fan collaboration, but what if we were to tell you that characters such as Spider-Man and Superman are in continuity parts of the world of All Might? One outlet discovered that one of the earlier panels of the popular series' manga showed that the story of UA Academy also involved some very familiar characters from the world of comic books that have featured in some big Hollywood blockbusters!

While All Might certainly is definitely My Hero Academia's version of Superman, it seems as if the Last Son of Krypton actually exists in this anime universe, as the panel in discussion features not only the Man of Steel, but Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and what appears to be the anime heroes known as Ultraman and Devilman! The other heroes that are shown in the shadowy frame may be a bit tougher to identify, but it's clear that this anime super hero tale has a lot of surprises and easter eggs are still being unearthed years into the story itself.

ScreenRant shared the panel from the early days of My Hero Academia, giving a break down for fans of the world that was populated by both All Might and several professional heroes that were doing their best to fight against the likes of the League of Villains and their ilk:

(Photo: Viz Media)

There has never been an official crossover between My Hero Academia and the super hero worlds of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's certainly one that we wouldn't mind seeing at some point in the future. With the Paranormal Liberation War heating up in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, the professional heroes and the students of UA Academy could certainly use the backing of the Avengers and the Justice League at this point. Also, we wouldn't mind seeing who would come out on top in a battle between All Might and Supes!

What do you think of the shocker that heroes like Spider-Man and Super Man actually exist in the universe of My Hero Academia? What other heroes do you think would work well in the story of UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Via ScreenRant

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.