My Hero Academia Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD Delayed Due to COVID-19

My Hero Academia season four has wrapped up, but it seems like its home video release has hit a snag midway through. A new report from Japan has confirmed the home video releases for My Hero Academia are being delayed. Both the Blu-ray and DVD releases for the next volume of season four have been postponed indefinitely, so fans all over the globe will need to wait a bit before adding this bundle to their collection.

According to the official website for My Hero Academia (via ANN), the anime has been forced to postpone the release of its sixth home video volume for season four. The anime was slated to release the Blu-ray / DVD bundle in Japan starting June 17, but the ongoing spread of COVID-19 has shuttered distribution outlets for the anime.

At this point, there is no word on when this sixth and final volume will be released in Japan. My Hero Academia has also been forced to postpone the release of its rental DVDs for season four. Those were expected to debut in Japan on July 8, but their release has been pushed back indefinitely.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

Currently, fans in the U.S. are in the dark about their home video options for season four. Funimation will be the one overseeing the release stateside, but the licenser rarely releases seasons of My Hero Academia before Too can in Japan. So with the unprecedented pandemic wreaking havoc on industries worldwide, there is no telling when season four will releasee its Blu-ray / DVD here in the U.S.

