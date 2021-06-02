My Hero Academia Composer Gives Update on Anime Soundtrack

✖

My Hero Academia is living a good life right in light of season five, and it is all thanks to the team who brought the show back to life. From the artists to all of the producers, season five has been a success at just one arc in. Of course, the team who oversees the show's soundtrack also needs a shoutout, and one of the composers has given fans an update on what's coming next.

The little tease hit Twitter courtesy of Yuki Hayashi. The composer, who is well-known for his tenure on Haikyuu, began work on My Hero Academia in season one. Now, the composer has returned yet again for season five, and he posted a note to followers online.

今日もHEROの曲を作る！ I'm working on a new song for HERO today! — Yuki Hayashi/林ゆうき (@hayayu1231) June 1, 2021

"I'm working on a new song for HERO today," the musician teased.

Of course, Hayashi was referring to My Hero Academia. Production is still ongoing on season five, so it makes sense for the soundtrack to expand even more. Right now, there is no telling how far along dubbing is for the new season, but fans expect season five to be well beyond its current Joint Training Mission arc.

With Hayashi behind the wheels, fans are totally confident My Hero Academia will impress with its season five scores. They are also eager to see how the composer fits into the anime's upcoming movie. My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission seems to be a 007-approved thriller, so Hayashi will have plenty of fun with his songs there. If you want to know more about the movie, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

What do you think of Hayashi's little tease? How are you liking My Hero Academia season five so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.