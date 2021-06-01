My Hero Academia Reveals a Little-Seen Dark Side of Hero Society

✖

My Hero Academia is on a tear these days between its anime and manga. The show is moving through season five at a fast clip while things have yet to calm down in print. The manga has Izuku fighting one of his most challenging foes yet, and Lady Nagant just peeled back part of society's dark veneer which few ever notice.

The update came in chapter 314 which went live this past week. My Hero Academia checked in on Izuku as he continues his fight with Lady Nagant, and the hired gun is no weaker than she was during her debut. In fact, the sniper is growing stronger thanks to her anger, and Lady Nagant even takes time to tell Izuku why she's even following All For One.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The story is a dark one as Lady Nagant explains how glad she was to take on hero work, but it all changed when the Hero Public Safety Commission got involved. The girl was given classified missions to assassinate people who could have posed a threat to society. And when she was asked how that helps the world, she was threatened by the organization's president.

"I was so exhausted after so much killing, and it was all to preserve our sham society," she told Izuku. "The superpower society is a gilded daydream seen through rose-colored glasses but it's paper-thin. A fragile illusion... The public gets to stargaze at the bright and shiny side while the dark truth gnaws away at someone else."

Lady Nagant was turned into a jaded killer by the hero system, and she blames the Hero Safety Commission for doing so. The organization went on to burn her after she killed its then-president, and it seems Lady Nagant is tired of all the falsehoods with hero work. It is the only reason she is working with All For One, and Izuku might not be able to convince the ex-hero otherwise.

What do you think of this seedy revelation? Do you see Lady Nagant any differently now in My Hero Academia?