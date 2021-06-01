✖

My Hero Academia just made the Hero Safety Commission even more awful with the newest chapter of the series! The Safety Commission has been one of the major key points of interest ever since it was revealed that they have a big tie to Hawks' past. Previously giving him the mission to infiltrate the Paranormal Liberation Front, the Safety Commission seemingly wanted him to outright eliminate any threats rather than operate as a usual hero would. This already made the Safety Commission seem shady, but now we've gotten a much fuller example of just how terrible this organization can be.

The newest chapter of the series continues the fight between Izuku Midoriya and Lady Nagant, and while she's hunting him down, Izuku tries to figure out how Lady Nagant ended up turning her back on hero society as someone who worked for the Safety Commission. As she details, however, her work with the commission is actually what led to her turn in the first place as they had awfully turned her into a deadly assassin.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 314 of the series had Lady Nagant revealed that she had been tasked to kill by the commission. She was set to kill any threats to hero society that were too influential or dangerous to tackle by the book. While pro heroes were allowed to fight villains as they normally did, she had to constantly get her hands dirty as much as the commission had ordered her to.

When Nagant tries to argue against this killing, the former president of the commission had told her it was. Their ideal was that it was all necessary to preserve the hope and ideal that the pro heroes had propped up for the people. The president was even threatening Nagant to follow through with her mission, and that's when she decided to kill him. The commission covered it up, and made it seem like she just killed another pro hero however.

It's even teased that like Hawks, Nagant had been recruited at a young age and had been bred to be a secret assassin. So the more we learn about this organization, the worse they actually seem. And surprisingly, it's also the more right villains like Hero Killer Stain and Nagant seem when seeing how hero society truly is kept alive. But how do you feel about the Hero Safety Commission with this newest chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!