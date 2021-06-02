My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Debuts its First Figures

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted the first collectible figures for the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! Not only is My Hero Academia's anime series back for its much anticipated fifth season, but the franchise will soon be launching its third feature film later in Japan this Summer. This new feature film will see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki working together with a huge league of pro heroes from around the world in order to take on a deadly terrorist group. But the main trio will be getting some big makeovers for the new film.

The three young heroes will be getting cool new stealth looks for the film that put an all-black take on their respective hero costumes. They also come with cool new hoods for Bakugo and Todoroki, too, and while we have seen closer looks at these new designs, we just got our best looks yet! Bringing these new costumes into the third dimension is the first set of collectibles for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission from Ichiban Kuji. Check them out below as spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

BNHA WORLD HEROES MISSION, movie poster versus figurines lol. The figurines are part of the My Hero Academia WORLD HEROES MISSION Ichiban Kuji, out October 2021! pic.twitter.com/rb2SAuf90u — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 1, 2021

As for what these three will be doing with these new stealth hero costumes, it won't be too much longer before fans in Japan get to see this new movie in action as My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan. Unfortunately there are no international release plans for the film just yet, but the film is described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What do you think of these first couple of figures for My Hero Academia's new World Heroes' Mission movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!