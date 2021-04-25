My Hero Academia Creator Honors Season 5 With Tokoyami and Hawks Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator is celebrating Season 5's newest episode with a new sketch of Fumikage Tokoyami and the pro hero Hawks! My Hero Academia's much anticipated fifth season is now well underway as the first real arc of the season has begun. The Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is the current focus of the fifth season thus far as it pits the young heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B against one another in a series of team battle exercises. This has allowed for more focus on the extended cast.

The newest episode of the series was a great example of this as the second round of this new training exercise kicked off in full. Featuring Tokoyami as one of the young heroes in this second match, the episode gave fans a deeper glimpse into his time working with the pro hero Hawks during his Internship and Work Study periods. To reflect this, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a cool sketch of the two with fans:

While this sketch is also celebrating the fifth season's newest episode, unfortunately it also marks something else. As Horikoshi notes in his message alongside the sketch, this is to unfortunately note that the special exhibition celebrating My Hero Academia's fifth anime anniversary will be temporarily closed for a while in Japan due to the country enacting a new state of emergency from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As Horikoshi apologizes to fans, "Tokoyami and Hawks. It’s for the best, but unfortunately the [My Hero Academia] Exhibition will be closed for some time. I hope things can settle down soon.” It's been revealed that this exhibition will be closed to fans in Japan until May 11th, so hopefully the situation is looking much better for the country as a whole by then.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Tokoyami and Hawks' mentor and pupil relationship in My Hero Academia's newest season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!