My Hero Academia Preview Reveals The Future Of Season Five

My Hero Academia's fifth season began by focusing on the training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B, but there are some big arcs that are yet to come and a promo included for the upcoming Blu-Ray/DVD set gives us our first images of what is to come in the future of season five. Following the brawl between the two UA Academy classes, the anime will shift to focus on the League of Villains, with the series giving us more background on Shigaraki, Toga, Dabi, and more, followed up by the "Endeavor Agency Arc" that will bring back the heroes.

The League of Villains took a back seat to the likes of Overhaul and Gentle Criminal in Season Four of the anime, as both the mob leader and the bouncing antagonist hatched plans of their own. In the upcoming "My Villain Academia Arc", the story will be set entirely on Shigaraki and his clan attempting to expand their ranks and running into a big new threat that doesn't fall within the world of heroes this time around. In the "Endeavor Agency Arc", we'll see Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki joining the agency of the number one hero on a work assignment, hinting that there is plenty more training for these three in the future.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the new promotional images from the upcoming Blu-Ray/DVD set for the fifth season of My Hero Academia, giving us our first look into the upcoming arcs that will focus on the exploits of the League of Villains and the agency run by the number one hero:

My Hero Academia JT Arc, MVA Arc and Endeavor Agency Arc Visual previews for Season 5 (HQ). S5 Blu Ray & DVD Vol. 1 releases 21st July! pic.twitter.com/M75Cg25GsD — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) April 24, 2021

One of the biggest arcs of the manga, "The War Arc" won't be a part of this fifth season, but rest assured, the giant battle between the heroes and villains of the world will more than likely arrive in the sixth season which, based on the popularity of the Shonen franchise, is inevitable. With this summer seeing the arrival of the third movie in the franchise, 2021 is set to be a big year for the series.

