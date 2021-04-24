My Hero Academia Solidifies The Bond Between Hawks and Tokoyami

✖

The latest episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season has arrived, featuring the second battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B during this insane training exercise, and the installment took the opportunity to highlight the bond between the "birds of a feather" in Hawks and Tokoyami. The young Class 1-A student whose Quirk allows him to control the power of Dark Shadow finds himself frustrated with his tutelage under the number two hero but is able to learn some much-needed tricks when it comes to improving his skills in his bid to become a professional hero.

Following Class 1-A's victory against their rivals at UA Academy, Tokoyami was stepping up to the plate alongside Creati, Can't Stop Twinkling, and Invisible Girl, planning to tackle Class 1-B's heroes that have strange Quirks of their own. During the heat of the battle, audiences bear witness to Tokoyami's frustrating internship with Hawks, wherein the bird-headed student finds himself doing little when it comes to learning to become a hero. This seemed to change when Tokoyami returned to learn under the wings of the number two hero, as the two have a heart to heart that results in the UA Academy student learning a brand new move.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Hawks himself states that he wasn't prepared, or able, to train the next generation of heroes, but finds himself drawn to Tokoyami's power, while also needling him for more information about the League of Villains in preparation for his undercover work. As we learn, Hawks is able to teach Tokoyami to harness the power of "Dark Fallen Angel", a new technique that allows the Class 1-A hero to do more than unleash the full fury of his shadowy partner, but actually manage to fly.

As we know, Hawks is undergoing an insanely dangerous mission at the moment, infiltrating the depths of the League of Villains in order to discover the secret biological experiments that Shigaraki's crew is currently working on, but even with this massive headache, the number two hero was able to fundamentally change Tokoyami's approach to his Quirk. With the second battle in full swing, it will definitely be interesting to see if Tokoyami's new abilities are enough to earn another big win for Class 1-A.

