My Hero Academia Season 6 Overlooked One of Aizawa's Best Flashbacks

My Hero Academia is toeing into deep waters right now, and we have season six to thank. Earlier this month, the shonen hit returned after a year away, and Studio Bones came out swinging. Since then, the show has dropped a series of hits, and this weekend was no exception. But if you ask Aizawa fans, well – the big episode was missing something very important.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you might have spotted the situation if you paid attention to Aizawa during the manga's raid arc. The stealth hero has been on a crusade since he and his friend Present Mic discovered a nasty truth about All For One. The man used the corpse of the pair's best friend to make Kurogiri, and so far, season six has mentioned this grudge a few times. However, it still managed to overlook a fan-favorite flashback.

never forget what they took from you pic.twitter.com/H5a2yv5gEU — kurogiri is coming home (@WifeyAizawa) October 22, 2022

What's Missing?

The missing scene is on social media trending, and Aizawa fans won't let us forget it. After all, season six cut a flashback shot of Eraserhead during his high school days. The shot shows Present Mic and Loud Cloud, who we know as Shirakumo, as they walk around U.A. High School. In the shot, Aizawa could be seen laughing at his friends, and netizens were looking forward to seeing Eraserhead's happy side.

Of course, that did not happen. My Hero Academia had to pick and choose content for this week's episode, and Aizawa's flashback did not make the cut. Instead, fans watched as Present Mic let loose on his opponents for making his friend cry, and Aizawa is determined to foil All For One's plans with Shigaraki. However, the episode ends on a high note for our villains, and it will take a miracle for Aizawa to see his goal through now.

Did you even notice this scene was missing this week? Are you liking My Hero Academia season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.