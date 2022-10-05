My Hero Academia Outs Aizawa's Grunge Rock Aesthetic in New Art

If there is one character in My Hero Academia everyone loves, it is Aizawa. The man may be known best as Eraserhead, but to Class 1-A, he is just their teacher. Over the years, the man has become one of anime's best mentors, and the fandom is rightly obsessed with his comfy aesthetic. But now, a new piece of art is switching things up and giving Aizawa a grunge rock makeover.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Kohei Horikoshi himself. The series creator inked a black-and-white cover for Team-Up Mission, and he decided the piece was going to makeover Aizawa in such a way that would make Harry Styles proud.

Horikoshi's collab art for TUM vol 4 featuring Aizawa and Mic!!! OH MY GOD!! pic.twitter.com/pfWQCUuxtT — 💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) October 3, 2022

The hero has ditched his usual slouchy black suit and shrugged on a well-fitted blazer. The jacket is covering a paisley button-up top that exposes just enough of Aizawa's chest. This look pairs with a pair of slacks, and for one, Aizawa's long hair is styled in slick waves.

Of course, it is hard to ignore Eraserhead's friend in this shot. Present Mic is also on this cover, and the music-loving hero looks as suave as his friend. When his blonde hair in a bun, Present Mic is rocking a pair of aviator sunglasses and leather jacket with slim jeans. There is no doubt these two look ready to dominate a rock show or grunge runaway in this cover. And given the way fans are drooling over this makeover, you can see why Aizawa's new style is sitting well with netizens.

What do you think about this latest look at Aizawa? Do you like his style here or...?