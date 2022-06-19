My Hero Academia Season 6 Is Ready to Reclaim the Anime's Top Spot

My Hero Academia is ready to reclaim the anime's top spot as fans are loving the newest trailer for Season 6 of the anime! Ever since the fifth season wrapped up its run last year and the anime quickly confirmed that a sixth season was already in the works, there was a ton of anticipation as to what fans can expect to see from the new episodes. The sixth season will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means the anime will soon be taking on the biggest fights between the heroes and villains yet.

My Hero Academia has released the first full trailer for Season 6 of the anime as fans got a much better look at the full war between the heroes and villains, and like the final moments of the fifth season had teased, there are some huge fights coming our way with some of the heroes fans have wanted to see more action from like Mirko, Midnight, and even some of the other heroes from the top ten rankings that we have yet to see do anything really. Now it's a matter of just waiting for it all to kick in.

Read on to see what fans are saying about My Hero Academia's newest trailer for Season 6 of the anime, and fans are really loving what they are able to see so far.