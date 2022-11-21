My Hero Academia Season 6 Gives Kirishima MVP Award After His Big Save

My Hero Academia has given Eijiro Kirishima a major MVP award after his big save of Mina Ashido in Season 6's newest episode! The sixth season of the anime got off to an explosive start as the heroes raided the various Paranormal Liberation Front bases after planning for weeks, but as the anime continues taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series, things are only started to get worse for the heroes. They are finding that the villains are a lot trickier or stronger than expected, and now the hero students have been forced into the battle as a result.

The latest string of episodes have shown how Gigantomachia has been too much of a monster for the heroes to handle on their own, and thus Momo Yaoyorozu and the rest of Class 1-A and 1-B's hero students have now banded together for their own plan against the beastly villain. This reaches a climax in the episode as Ashido ends up being the one closest to actually reaching Gigantomachia with a sleeping agent, but soon Kirishima swoops in to save her at the very last moment before it's too late.

Why is Kirishima Episode 121's MVP?

As fans have seen in the past, Ashido and Kirishima share quite the history with Gigantomachia. This all came rushing back to her as when she launches herself at the monster's open mouth to try and get the sleeping substance into the beast, she hears Gigantomachia's voice. Instantly frozen as she remembers how scared she was when first coming across the villain, she's almost struck down before Kirishima rushes to save her and take the blow just in time.

His hardening ability then keeps him safe long enough to fully climb up Gigantomachia and is able to get the substance into the monster's mouth. It's yet to be revealed if this will be enough to stop the monster for now, but for his save and the fact that he's able to get the monster to take the sleeping agent, My Hero Academia has given him a major Season 6 award.

