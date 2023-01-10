New My Hero Academia OP Highlights Deku's New Powers

The sixth season of My Hero Academia recently returned, with the second cours set to examine the ramifications of the Paranormal Liberation War, and to help in celebrating the return of Deku and his fellow students at Class 1-A, the Studio Bones' production has a new opening and ending. While there are plenty of new elements added to these new themes to help reflect the upcoming events of season six's second cours, fans have managed to spot a unique way in which the anime adaptation shows off Deku's new powers.

While Izuku Midoriya has certainly shown the fact that he is a powerhouse throughout this latest season, Deku is going to need to step things up when it comes to holding together Hero Society. While the heroes might have claimed victory in the fight against Shigaraki and his forces, the damage has been done to the super-powered civilization not just thanks to the destruction and death caused by the antagonists, but also thanks to the bombshell dropped by Dabi. The fiery villain revealed that he was in fact the son of the number one hero, Endeavor, Dabi also took the opportunity to reveal that Hawks was the one responsible for Twice's death, shattering a lot of the conceptions that mankind had when it came to its protectors.

One For All In Effect

One My Hero Academia fan caught some of the special effects that were implemented in highlighting Deku's continued mastery of One For All, with the OP showing the previous users that now live within Midoriya as he fights to stop the villains from destroying Hero Society:

One of my favorite parts of the opening and I realized if you pause it at the exact flickers of the OFA light you can see Deku’s form shifting with the light — such a cool detail pic.twitter.com/qVGJ7D8B9X — Sync 🎧 🖤 (@SyncXmA) January 7, 2023

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Midoriya is going to need all the new powers he can get as he will face some serious new threats coming his way. Luckily, his continued mastery of One For All is going to make for some dynamic scenes in the remainder of season six, showing how far Deku has come since the early days when he had just met All Might and was routinely breaking his limbs in the fight against evil.

What have you thought of My Hero Academia's sixth season so far? Are you hyped to see Deku in action with his continued strength with One For All?