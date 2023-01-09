My Hero Academia Reveals the Gnarly Blowback of Izuku's Gearshift

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the final phase of the final war between the heroes and the villains, and the newest chapter of the series is revealing the gnarly blowback side effects hitting Izuku Midoriya after using his newest Gearshift quirk! Ahead of this final battle with Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, the second user within One For All teased that the final quirk should only be used when the time is right and Deku had no real options left. Well, now that he's used it we are getting to see why it was so dangerous.

My Hero Academia is now setting up the final round of fights between All For One and the heroes, and Deku is struggling to take that next step given how much power he has already used in the fight against Shigaraki already. As he prepares for the next phase of the fight, he's struggling to keep a hold on the situation as it's revealed that using Gearshift has completely drained its body of its oxygen as he struggles to breathe.

What is Wrong With Izuku's Gearshift Quirk?

Chapter 377 of My Hero Academia picks up shortly after Himiko Toga and Kurogiri make their way to the floating U.A. High School battlefield. Interrupting Aizawa's Erasure quirk, and this in turn unleashes all of the quirks within Shigaraki's body. As the fortress struggles to stay in the air, All For One continues to grab a hold of Shigaraki and directly challenges Deku once more. But Deku himself can't really think as he has yet to be able to recover from using Gearshift.

Deku explains that when his cells don't get a second to rest after using the quirk, his body can't get enough oxygen. He's struggling to breathe while the Second User is trying to tell him to stay on his feet, and all the while everything is falling into chaos around. So Deku needs to find a way to recover from his strongest quirk yet before things get even worse.

