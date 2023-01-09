My Hero Academia Fans Spot a Crushing AFO Easter Egg

My Hero Academia Season 6 made its return from hiatus this week, and while this new episode of the anime was mostly recapping, it did feature plenty of nice teases about where the second half of Season 6B is headed.

Fans need to pay extra special attention to the new opening credits for My Hero Academia Season 6B, because they are full of some key Easter eggs! One such example has fans feeling both amazed and crushed at the same time: My Hero Academia archvillain All For One makes an appearance in the Season 6B opening – just not the way a lot of fans might've expected him to, and if you blinked at the wrong time it was definitely an Easter egg you missed!

Love how as Shigaraki's body is ripped away to reveal Tenko, the face distorts into a form reminiscent of All For One



How it looms over Tenko reminds me of Overhaul's "shadow" over Eri during the culture fest, that was blown away as she smiled



Can Deku save another lost child? pic.twitter.com/67NeTdGvjZ — Nico (@NicoEsBurrito) January 7, 2023

As you can see above, the opening credits of My Hero Academia Season 6B has a sequence that echoes what Izuku Midoriya saw in Shigaraki during the climax of the All-Out War. It was revealed on the battlefield that All For One had given his original AFO quirk to Tomura Shigraki while retaining a copy for himself – a direct bridge to allow All For One to possess Shigaraki's body permanently. As the battle raged in both the physical realm and the metaphysical world of the One For All realm, Deku spotted the true heart of Shigaraki – or rather, the last vestiges of Tenko Shimura, the young boy Shigaraki used to be, before the corruption of All For One's evil. As he finally got to collapse after the fight, Izuku was overcome with the sensation that his real mission was not defeating Tomura Shigaraki – but saving Tenko Shimura.

The question is: should we take this All For One Easter Egg in the My Hero Academia Season 6B Op to be a visual metaphor for what Deku saw in Shigaraki? Or is it (like so many things in the new opening credits) a teaser hint of what's to come?

The ending of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 made it clear that All For One is wasting no time, and is hatching a plan to finally spring his original body from prison. Previews make it seem like All For One succeeds in his goal, which will bring double the threat to what remains of the heor community – and could make Izuku Midoriya's mission to "save" Tenko a true race against the clock.

My Hero Academia streams new Season 6 episoes on Hulu and Crunchyroll.