My Hero Academia: Did the Anime's New Opening Tease a Major Retcon?

My Hero Academia is back on the air, and of course, season six is keeping us on our toes. When the show returned to the air last fall, fans were warned the anime was taking a dark turn, and it has held that promise. Now, things are about to get even worse for our heroes, and a new debate is raging about whether season six's new OP teases a big retcon.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia season six and its manga arcs! Read on carefully.

If you did not know, My Hero Academia wrapped its raid arc in the fall, and now season six is moving into a terrifying new saga. Soon, the manga's Tartarus Outbreak arc will be adapted, and Vigilante Deku will come after that. Of course, fans have been awaiting the latter arc as it pushes Izuku's character to new emotional lows. But in the manga, the combined efforts of Class 1-A save Izuku from himself.

The Retcon Explained

However, the new opening for season six has put readers on edge. During the theme, fans are shown a close-up of Ochaco while shots of Vigilante Deku go around. It doesn't take long before a shot appears of the two holding hands, and this scene should look familiar. The manga does have Izuku grab hands with a classmate once his close friends find him on the run. But rather than Ochaco, it is Iida who manages to reach out to Izuku.

In the same way Kirishima reached Bakugo, Iida does the same for Izuku in the manga with everyone's help. Fans are now worried Ochaco might usurp that role when the Vigilante Deku arc begins, but of course, others argue the OP isn't meant to be seen literally. Anime OPs are known to be symbolic, and My Hero Academia has made it clear Ochaco will go the distance for Izuku. The manga did so as well as even Hawks comments in a later arc that Ochaco is the one who connects Izuku to the general public. So when it comes to Iida's role, well – we still think the anime is going to do things by the book.

