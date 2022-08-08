My Hero Academia Confirms Season 6 Release Date With New Poster

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for its big return this Fall with Season 6 of the series, and the anime has confirmed exactly when fans will be able to check out the new episodes with a new poster! The Fall 2022 anime schedule will be one of the most competitive schedules in recent memory thanks to just how many juggernaut franchises are returning for new episodes, and one of the biggest leading the pack is My Hero Academia returning for its highly anticipated sixth season. Now that it's set to return in just a few weeks, it's time for the promotional train to begin in full.

My Hero Academia previously announced Season 6 will be hitting screens this October, and the newest poster for the series has confirmed it will be releasing on October 1st. This next season will be kicking off a huge war between the heroes and villains, and that means we'll be seeing some of the major pro heroes jumping into the center of the action that we have yet to see in full. They are the main focus for this next poster, and you can check out the newest poster for My Hero Academia Season 6 below from the series' official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be picking up with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and as teased by the final moments of the fifth season, this will be a full on war between the heroes and villains. Given how much Shigaraki had grown over the course of the fifth and following absorbing the Meta Liberation Army, the villains are now more dangerous than ever. But thankfully it won't be much longer before the new season hits with just a few more weeks until its debut.

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its debut overseas, and you can catch up the first five seasons of the series now on the streaming service as well. There's a few weeks to catch up to the events of the new season, and seeing as how the manga is still exploring the wake of this war, there's no telling what it's going to do to the anime. Are you excited to see My Hero Academia Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!