My Hero Academia Season Six Confirmed For Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia's sixth season will be one of the biggest of the anime adaptation so far. With the upcoming episodes set to adapt the story of the War Arc, it would appear that Crunchyroll will once again be streaming the upcoming adventures of Class 1-A. With our own Megan Peters currently attending the Studio Bones Panel at Crunchyroll Expo, Studio Bones confirmed that it will be bringing the fight between the heroes and villains from Kohei Horikoshi to the platform once again.

The War Arc, for those who might be unfamiliar with the battle between good and evil, was built up throughout the fifth season of the anime adaptation, as Shigaraki and the League of Villains were able to defeat the Meta Liberation Army. In taking down the forces of Re-Destro, the heir to All For One not only inherited the massive followers of the MLA, which number in the hundreds of thousands but their vast fortune. While the students of UA Academy will have some serious back-up thanks to the professional heroes such as Endeavor, Hawks, and MIrko the Rabbit Hero joining the fray, the War Arc will be one of the biggest battles they've encountered to date.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Crunchyroll currently houses the first five seasons of the Shonen series on its platform, with the streaming service recently releasing two new OVAs in the forms of "Hero League Baseball" and "Laugh! As If You Were In Hell!". The first OVA saw various students and teachers of UA Academy participating in a "friendly" baseball game while the second focuses on the young trio of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki encountering a villain who can make anyone nearly die of laughter by simply looking at them.

In the latest chapters of the manga, My Hero Academia is continuing to tell the story of its final arc, with several heroes and villains falling during the titanic battle. While season six's War Arc was one of the biggest fights of the Shonen series, the final fight against All For One has tried its hardest to surpass it and has some serious surprises on the way for Class 1-A.

How do you think My Hero Academia will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.