My Hero Academia Reveals New Season Six Trailer

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to be one of the biggest of the series. With the pieces in place that will see the heroes and the villains face off against one another in the "War Arc", a new trailer has arrived to give fans a better idea of what's to come. Released as a part of this year's Crunchyroll Expo, the new trailer highlights how far Studio Bones has come and gives viewers a taste of the brutal battles dropping this fall.

For those who might not be familiar with the "War Arc", it is the culmination of the League of VIllains' plans following their victory over the Meta Liberation Army in season five. Shigaraki and his gang of young antagonists were able to defeat Re-Destro and his large number of villains, not only acquiring their resources but also the roster of the MLA which numbers over the hundreds of thousands. Luckily for the students of UA Academy, number two hero Hawks was able to learn of the coming attack that the new Paranormal Liberation Front was planning, giving all the heroes of Japan some prep time when it came to the arrival of this new threat to the world.

The new trailer for My Hero Academia's sixth season can be seen below, hinting at some major moments for the upcoming War Arc which will see some big casualties from both sides of the aisle, and trust us when we say that no one is safe for this fight for the future of Hero Society:

While the anime adaptation is preparing for War, the manga has moved past this particular battle and is focused on the final story of the series from Kohei Horikoshi. Unfortunately for Deku and company, things haven't gotten much better following the disastrous events of the War Arc, with All For One leading the villains in a position of power, unlike anything they had seen before. Much like the War Arc, the final battle of the series is expected to give us plenty of casualties from both sides of the aisle, and fans might need to ready themselves before the last chapter drops from the Shonen series.

Season Six of My Hero Academia will arrive this October on Crunchyroll.

Season Six of My Hero Academia will arrive this October on Crunchyroll.