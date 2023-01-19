My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares Shoto's Goal for Dabi

The Paranormal Liberation War might have come to an end in season six of My Hero Academia, but things don't seem to be getting better for the heroes of Class 1-A and Hero Society any time soon. WIth Shigaraki and the League of Villains wasting little time in exacting the next phase of their plan, the antagonists have performed a prison break of epic proportions. Healing from his wounds and not able to stop All For One's plans, Shoto Todoroki has come to a decision of his next steps following Dabi's big reveal.

Dabi, of course, revealed himself to be none other than Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of the number one hero Endeavor and brother to Shoto. Revealing his secret to the world, along with the revelation that Hawks was the one responsible for the death of the villain Twice, confidence in superheroes in Hero Society has plummeted thanks to this newfound information. The fight against Shigaraki particularly was a brutal one, seeing heroes like Bakugo, Endeavor, Gran Torino, and Eraserhead hospitalized as a result, and while Todoroki also landed in a hospital bed, he's come to a concrete decision as to what must be done when it comes to his villainous sibling.

My Shoto Academia

In the latest episode of season six, Shoto comes to the realization that Endeavor's fire simply won't be enough to defeat their twisted family member, with Dabi's blue flame seemingly producing far more heat than his father's Quirk ever could. The fire-ice hero comes to the realization that he will be the one that will need to take Dabi down, setting up a climactic family battle in the future of the Shonen series.

Despite the heroes winning the War Arc, Hero Society is now holding on by a thread. Trust in the heroes themselves is now at an all-time low, and with the prison breaks seeing countless villains escape from captivity, Class 1-A is going to need to step up to the plate even more. In the days ahead for season six of the anime adaptation, expect the biggest changes to take place with Deku as the current wield of One For All will take a very dark approach to saving innocent civilians along with Hero Society.

