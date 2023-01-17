My Hero Academia Season 6 Teases a Todoroki Family Reunion

My Hero Academia is still recovering from everything that happened during the first half of Season 6 as both the heroes and villains took major damage and losses over the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the newest episode is teasing that the Todoroki family will be back on the road to recovery with a family reunion on the way. With the anime kicking off the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with its latest episodes, Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the heroes are now in the wake of the villains causing chaos all throughout Japan.

With the second half of Season 6 now airing as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and Shoto and his father are still recovering from not only the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, but from all of the mental damage they had taken from Dabi's various reveals. But it's a problem that extends to the rest of the Todoroki family as a whole as well, and it seems like their first step forward is to come back together and face it as a unit.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Why Is the Todoroki Family Reuniting?

Episode 128 of My Hero Academia gives status updates on both Shoto and his father Endeavor, and it's revealed that the two of them took on a ton of physical injuries. But all Shoto can think about are Dabi's words revealing that he was actually the lost Toya Todoroki, and he's coming to grips with what that could mean for his family moving forward. But it's also an issue he feels like he needs to take on all alone because his father wouldn't be able to do it.

Just as Shoto was making these declarations to himself, he's visited in the hospital by his older sister Fuyumi and brother Natsuo. But they are not the only ones as a mysterious figure arrives and takes Shoto by surprise. It's likely his mother, Rei, and that's something that will be revealed and be even more meaningful when the family comes together with Endeavor to figure out the Dabi thing.

Just as Shoto was making these declarations to himself, he's visited in the hospital by his older sister Fuyumi and brother Natsuo. But they are not the only ones as a mysterious figure arrives and takes Shoto by surprise. It's likely his mother, Rei, and that's something that will be revealed and be even more meaningful when the family comes together with Endeavor to figure out the Dabi thing.