My Hero Academia Crowns Twice Season 6's MVP After Newest Episode

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now working its way through a massive war between the heroes and villains, and the series has crowned Twice the MVP of the newest episode following his huge standout moment! The sixth season of the series sparked the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front it had been building to over the course of the fifth season. At the center of it all has been Twice and Hawks, who had been forming a surprise connection as Hawks grew closer to the villain in order to keep a close eye on him. But that all changed dramatically when the war began.

My Hero Academia has been spending the first episodes of Season 6 awarding one of the characters the "MVP" award while highlighting a major moment from any particular episode thus far, and the newest is unfortunately for Twice. While it's a pretty big moment in which the villain is able to get one last double out in order to protect his friends, it's ultimately a bittersweet spotlight as this is his final action in the series overall as he won't be making it out of the war alive. You can check out the clip in question below:

Episode 116 of My Hero Academia (and the third episode of Season 6) sees Hawks enacting his plan while the rest of the heroes making their way into the Paranormal Liberation Front's home base. Locking Twice down before the villain could use his doubles, he reveals that one of his main tasks was to take Twice out of the equation as quickly as possible as the villain's ability could easily overpower the army of heroes now charging. Despite Twice's cries about being betrayed, Hawks ultimately follows through on this plan.

While he had originally attempted to take the villain into police custody, an intervention from Dabi and Twice trying to get away makes Hawks go for the ultimate response, killing Twice once and for all. Twice is able to force out one last double (as shown in the MVP clip) to help Toga and Mr. Compress, but it's soon made clear that this is Twice's heroic final act as he bleeds out on the ground.

It's a major farewell for Twice as he might have been a villain, but it's the first major death of the war overall. How did you feel about Twice killing Hawks in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Do you wish Twice got more time in the series this season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!