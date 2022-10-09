My Hero Academia Awards Kaminari Special MVP Award Following Season 6 Skirmish

My Hero Academia has kicked off Season 6 in an explosive fashion, and the series has awarded Denki Kaminari a special MVP award following a notable skirmish in the newest episode! The fifth season of the series spent its time showing how the heroes and villains were getting stronger in their own ways, and it was all in service of building to a massive war between the two sides. With the Season 6 premiere kicking off this fight between the huge rosters of both heroes and villains currently at its disposal, some of the heroes stood out from the others like Denki Kaminari.

The big joke in the premiere episode was how Kaminari and Fumikage Tokoyami were the only two members of Class 1-A to be a part of the leading charge of heroes attacking the Paranormal Liberation Front's base. Kaminari had been stressing out over the fact that he didn't feel ready for such a fight, nor understood why he was so seemingly important, but this all came to play in the newest episode and he was awarded the special "MVP" of the episode for the occasion too. You can check out Kaminari's big moment from My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 below:

Episode 115 of the series overall sees the heroes finally launch their big attack on the Paranormal Liberation Front's base, and all the while Tokoyami is trying to ease Kaminari's worries about his role in the initial charge on the villains. Tokoyami tells Kaminari that he knows the electric hero will pull through when the time comes for it, and following some more motivation from their teacher Midnight, Kaminari starts to rush in along with the other heroes. But it's not long before he's called to action.

It's revealed that one of the villains has a widespread electricity quirk like him, and the villain tries to take out the charging wave of heroes with his attack. But Kaminari acts like a lightning rod and absorbs all of this electricity to clear the path for the heroes to actually make it into the base. It's a big moment for the young hero in training, and now it seems like the fight can really begin in full.

What did you think of Kaminari's big moment in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Do you think it was deserving of the MVP award for the episode overall?