My Hero Academia Proves Mirko is a Beast in Season 6 Fight: Watch

My Hero Academia's Season 6 has kicked off with an explosive start, and the newest episode of the series has proved that the Rabbit Hero Mirko really is a beast in a fight! While the major leading draw heading into the fight between the heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front was all of the confirmed action fans were going to get to see in the new episodes, there were actually some other big teases. The biggest of which was the promise of seeing more of the pro heroes in action, and the newest episode finally brought Mirko into the center of the fight.

My Hero Academia's Season 6 premiere saw the heroes attack the hospital in which Dr. Garaki was experimenting on Tomura Shigaraki's body, and Mirko led the charge as she easily made her way through a bunch of Nomu to the basement laboratory below. As the newest episode kicks things up a notch with the unleashing of some powerful new High Ends that Garaki had been working on, Mirko really stood her ground and proved why she is the number five ranked pro hero overall. Check it out below:

Episode 115 of My Hero Academia picked up right where it left off as Mirko was able to take out a number of Garaki's experiments. But she was unprepared for just how many tricks the doctor had up his sleeve as he's able to outmaneuver her and activate the five High End Nomu that he had been working on following the one test he conducted in the fight against Endeavor at the end of the fourth season. But with Mirko all alone, she really had to push herself harder than expected in her first real fight on screen.

This ultimately leads to her showing off many of her skills in action, but also sees the High End's various quirks overpower her and completely destroy her left arm. She's able to quickly save herself from taking even bigger hits, but it's clear that the fight is far from over as she remains one of the only heroes now in the thick of the action in Dr. Garaki's laboratory.

How did you like seeing Mirko in action with her first real fight in the anime? How are you liking My Hero Academia's new season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!