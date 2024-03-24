My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares New Trailer: Watch

It is almost time for My Hero Academia to make its return. This spring will slow roll the start of My Hero Academia season seven. After a series of recaps, the hit superhero show will come back with its most intense arc yet, and we've just been given a new look at the return courtesy of a trailer.

The new trailer for My Hero Academia season seven comes from Anime Japan 2024. The event brought the biggest names in anime together overseas, and it was there they made several major announcements. From Black Clover to Mobile Suit Gundam, the industry was at its top game, and it ended with a look at My Hero Academia season seven.

As you can see above, the new trailer puts Deku front and center as he prepares for his final stand. All For One and Shigaraki have shoved Japan into a corner with their villainous work. Now, the nation's remaining heroes are ready to fight for their homeland, and Deku will lead the charge.

From Shoto Todoroki to Toga, this new trailer puts all of our faves in the spotlight. We will get to see them soon enough as My Hero Academia season seven will premiere on May 4th. In the weeks leading up to the launch, My Hero Academia will air a series of recap specials. These episodes will start on April 6th in Japan. And no, they will not be counted as part of the season's total episode order.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu now. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

