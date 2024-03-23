My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Heats Up With Dabi

My Hero Academia's anime will finally be returning to action with Season 7 later this Spring, and the newest promo is hyping up Dabi's comeback! My Hero Academia is currently working on coming back for the final battles between the heroes and villains. Season 6 ended with some major cliffhangers as Japan has been left in ruin as the anime saw Tomura Shigaraki and All For One unleash the villains and essentially take over the country. But now it's time for Deku and the rest of the heroes to poise their final attacks on the villains while they still have the chance.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works on returning for new episodes later this May, and the anime is gearing up for its premiere with a slate of special promos showing off some of the big characters and fights fans can look forward to in the new episodes. One of these big final fights is the final battle between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki, and that's what's being amped up in the newest promo for the anime as the two brothers are heading towards a fiery confrontation. Check it out below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere its new episodes on May 4th, but the anime will actually be returning earlier with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" will be a special slate of four planned recap episodes with a bit of new footage included to help fans catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before Season 7 takes things to the next level.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from Dabi in My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!