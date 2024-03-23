Nier: Automata Anime Releases New Teaser, Poster for 2024 Return

Nier: Automata's anime adaptation will be returning for new episodes later this year, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has dropped a new look at what to expect from the anime's comeback with a new teaser trailer and poster! Nier: Automata had one of the most intriguing anime debuts of the last few years, but it was unfortunately hard for fans of the original video game to completely enjoy as the debut season of the series was hit by a number of production delays behind the scenes due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic. But that's going to change soon!

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be officially returning for the second half of the anime's debut season some time later this year, and the series is gearing up for its 2024 return with a new teaser trailer that you can check out in the video above. There's an intense look in terms for what to expect from the story in the second half of the anime, and that's taken even further with an intense looking new poster for the anime that you can check out in action below:

What to Know for Nier: Automata Anime Season 2

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Season 1 Part 2 (which A-1 Pictures is already referring to as a "Season 2") will be returning for new episodes some time later this year but has yet to confirm a more concrete release window or date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the first half of episodes that aired a bit ago ahead of the new slate of episodes premiere, you can currently catch up with Nier: Automata Ver1.1a now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they tease the anime as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

What are you hoping to see in the new Nier: Automata anime episodes this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!